|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Joyce A. (Mattes) Partridge
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Inverness, Florida
|Previous:
|Elmo, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 30, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 30, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM prior to service
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, directed to the family as they establish a memorial for Joyce
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Joyce passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home in Florida. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com