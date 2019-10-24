Joyce A. Partridge, 69, of Inverness, Florida
Service:Funeral 
Name:Joyce A. (Mattes) Partridge
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Inverness, Florida
Previous:Elmo, Missouri 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 30, 2019 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:10:30 AM prior to service 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the family as they establish a memorial for Joyce
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
Notes:Joyce passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home in Florida. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com