|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Joyce M. Swanson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 14th
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Omaha
|Visitation Location:
|Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church
|Visitation Date:
|Thursday, February 13th
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM - Vigil service at 7:00
|Memorials:
|To St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Interment at Calvary Cemetery
|Notes:
Joyce M. Swanson, 76, Omaha, Nebraska
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.