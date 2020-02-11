Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Joyce M. Swanson 
Age:76
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Day and Date:Friday, February 14th
Time:10 AM 
Location:Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Omaha 
Visitation Location:Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Omaha 
Visitation Date:Thursday, February 13th 
Visitation Start:5 PM 
Visitation End:7 PM - Vigil service at 7:00
Memorials:To St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Interment at Calvary Cemetery
