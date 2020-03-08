Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.