Service:  Funeral Services
Name: Juan Alarcon
Pronunciation:Waun    Owl ler con
Age:  59
From:  Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Sheridan, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, March 13, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:  Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO
Visitation Location:  Sheridan Community Building
Visitation Day and Date:  Friday, March 13, 2020
Visitation Start:   3:30 PM
Visitation End:  7:00 PM
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Sheridan Cemetery, Sheridan, Missouri
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com