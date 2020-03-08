Service:  Funeral 
Name: Juan Alarcon
Pronunciation:Waun    Owl ler con
Age:  59
From:  Maryville, Missouri
Previous:Sheridan, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, March 13, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:  Sheridan, Missouri Christian Church
Visitation Location: Sheridan Community Building
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, March 13, 2020
Visitation Start:  3:30 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Sheridan, Missouri Cemetery
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com