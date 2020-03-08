|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Juan Alarcon
|Pronunciation:
|Waun Owl ler con
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Sheridan, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 13, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Sheridan, Missouri Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Sheridan Community Building
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 13, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Sheridan, Missouri Cemetery
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Juan Alarcon, 59, Maryville, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
