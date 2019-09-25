Judith Queen
Service:Graveside
Name:Judith Queen
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Underwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 28, 2019
Time:9:30 AM
Location:Garner Township Cemetery
Visitation Location:Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (Kaufman Hall) - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 28, 2019
Visitation Start:11:00 AM
Visitation End:1:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Judith passed away September 15, 2019. Condolences shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com