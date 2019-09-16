Service:Graveside 
Name:Judy A. Paulsen
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Denison, Iowa
Previous:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 18
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Gideons International
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Judy A. (Hiatt) Paulsen, 76, of Denison, Iowa and formerly of Atlantic, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held at Roland Funeral Home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.