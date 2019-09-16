|Service:
Graveside
Name:
Judy A. Paulsen
Age:
76
From:
Denison, Iowa
Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:
Wednesday, September 18
Time:
11:00 a.m.
Location:
Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Gideons International
Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
Judy A. (Hiatt) Paulsen, 76, of Denison, Iowa and formerly of Atlantic, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held at Roland Funeral Home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.