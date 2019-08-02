|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Judy Lundvall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Malvern, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 6, 2019
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 6, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM (Open visitation - no family present)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|East Liberty Cemetery
|Notes:
Judy passed away on August 2, 2019 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Condolences may be posted on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com