|Service:
|Graveside Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Kaisa Eliana VanEst
|Pronunciation:
|K eye za
|Age:
|9 days
|From:
|North Carolina
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 4, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa (Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel at 1:30 PM to go to cemetery in procession.)
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 3, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com