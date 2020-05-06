Service: Private Family Graveside Interment
Name: Karen Arcoseba Lester
Pronunciation: 
Age: 29
From: Tarkio
Previous: Kansas City, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, May 8, 2020
Time: 
Location: Home Cemetery
Visitation Location: There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Karen Arcoseba Lester Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home. Tarkio
Cemetery: Home Cemetery
Notes:minterfuneralchapels.com