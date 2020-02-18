Karla McCown
Service: Funeral Home
Name: Karla McCown
Pronunciation: 
Age: 67
From: Percival
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Percival Community Church
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Feb. 21
Visitation Start: 6 p.m.
Visitation End: 8 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Grandview Cemetery - Rural Sidney, IA
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.