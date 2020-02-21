Katherine M. LaCombe, 77 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Katherine M. LaCombe
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, February 24, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7;00 p.m.
Memorials:Glenwood Public Library, Glenwood Fire & Rescue or American Heart Association
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com