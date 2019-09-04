Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Kathleen Anne(Mowery) Tomlinson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Tama, Iowa 
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Grace Community Church, Toledo, Iowa 
Visitation Location:at the Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM with the family
Memorials:to Kathy Tomlinson Memorial Fund, State Bank of Toledo, 1003 S County Road, Toledo, Iowa 52342 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 