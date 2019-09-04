|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Kathleen Anne(Mowery) Tomlinson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Tama, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Grace Community Church, Toledo, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|at the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM with the family
|Memorials:
|to Kathy Tomlinson Memorial Fund, State Bank of Toledo, 1003 S County Road, Toledo, Iowa 52342
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes: