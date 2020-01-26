Kathleen Gaugh
Service:Funeral 
Name:Kathleen Gaugh
Pronunciation:pronounced GOFF
Age:88 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Quitman, MO 
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 29, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryvile, MO 
Visitation Location:at the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 28, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:in Kathleen's name to the New Nodaway Humane Society 
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Kathleen passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care, Maryville, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com