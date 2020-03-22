Service: Graveside Services
Name: Kathryn King
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Day and Date: Open visitation after 8:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To be decided at later date
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Fletchall Cemetey
Notes 