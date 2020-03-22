|Service:
|Graveside Services
|Name:
|Kathryn King
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation after 8:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To be decided at later date
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Fletchall Cemetey
|Notes
Kathryn King, 92, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.