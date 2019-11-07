Service:Celebration of Life Gathering at a later date
Name:Kathy Behrends
Pronunciation:Bear ends
Age:63
From:College Springs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Notes:

Kathy passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324