Keith Sloan
Service: Celebration of Life Memorial
Name: Keith Sloan
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: Blanchard, Iowa
Day and Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019
Visitation Start: 12:00 PM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM
Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, St. Jude's Hospital or Clarinda Cardinal Theatre Department
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Blanchard Cemetery, Blanchard, Iowa
Notes:

Keith passed away Thursday evening, September 26, 2019 at the Clarinda Regional Hospital.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324