Service: Memorial 
Name: Ken Wade
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Henderson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: St. John's Lutheran Church - Hastings
Visitation Location: St. John's Lutheran Church - Hastings
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: 10:30 AM (one hour prior to service)
Memorials: Directed to family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Ken passed away October 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Belleuve, NE.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com