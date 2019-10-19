|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Ken Wade
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Henderson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 22, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church - Hastings
|Visitation Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church - Hastings
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 22, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM (one hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Directed to family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Ken passed away October 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Belleuve, NE. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com