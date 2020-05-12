|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kenneth Elvin Young
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no family visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|American Heart Association
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mound City
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Kenneth Elvin Young, 74, Mound City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
