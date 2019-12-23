Service:                                            Funeral Service
Name: Kenneth J. Kernen
Pronunciation: ker - nan
Age: 94
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, December 27th
Time: 11am
Location: Wolfe Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Wolfe Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 27th
Visitation Start: 10 am
Visitation End: until time of Service
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Villisca Good Samaritan and Villisca Fire and Ambulance
Funeral Home: Wolfe Funeral Home
Cemetery: Nodaway, IA
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com