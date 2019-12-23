|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Kenneth J. Kernen
|Pronunciation:
|ker - nan
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 27th
|Time:
|11am
|Location:
|Wolfe Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 27th
|Visitation Start:
|10 am
|Visitation End:
|until time of Service
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Villisca Good Samaritan and Villisca Fire and Ambulance
|Funeral Home:
|Wolfe Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway, IA
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com