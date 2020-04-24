Kenny Milgrove
Service: Private family graveside service.
Name: Kenneth Milgrove
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Open viewing on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from Noon until 6 PM
Visitation Start: Sunday from 2-4 PM Drive by Rainbow Café to honk and wave at family to pay respect to Kenny at his favorite place.
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com