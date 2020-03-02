Owens- Photo
Service:Funeral 
Name:Kenneth W. Owens
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Council Bluffs, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday March 4, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday March 3, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Glenwood, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:  
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com