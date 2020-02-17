|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Kenny Dingman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|48
|From:
|Creston
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 24, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kenny's family
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Cemetery:
|At a later date at the Scranton, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Kenny passed away Thursday, February 13, at the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
Kenny Dingman, 48, of Creston, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
