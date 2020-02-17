Kenny Dingman, 48, of Creston
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Kenny Dingman
Pronunciation: 
Age:48
From:Creston
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, February 24, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, February 23, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:3:00 p.m.
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kenny's family
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Cemetery:At a later date at the Scranton, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:

Kenny passed away Thursday, February 13, at the Greater Regional Hospital in Creston.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/