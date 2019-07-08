|Service:
Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Kenton "Kenny" Runyon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Johnston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Southwest Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 13, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Can be mailed to Central Iowa Shelter Services, 1420 Mulberry Street, Des Moines, IA 50309 or visit the website, centraliowashelter.org
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Isadora Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Notes:
|All family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the service at Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO . Burial will follow the luncheon.