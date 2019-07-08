Service:

Celebration of Life

Name:Kenton "Kenny" Runyon
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Johnston, Iowa
Previous:Southwest Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, July 13, 2019
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Can be mailed to Central Iowa Shelter Services, 1420 Mulberry Street, Des Moines, IA 50309 or visit the website, centraliowashelter.org
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Isadora Cemetery, Grant City, MO
Notes:All family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the service at Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO . Burial will follow the luncheon.