Larry Boyd
Service:Celebration of Life gathering
Name:Larry Boyd
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous:Bedford, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, September 22, 2019
Time:2-4 PM
Location:Bedford Country Club
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Larry passed away September 9, 2019. Friends are invited to celebrate his life, with his family, at the Bedford Country Club, Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-4 PM.  