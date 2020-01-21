Service:Private Memorial Service
Name:Larry Damewood
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Gravity, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Advent Christian Church, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, private burial at a later date
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com