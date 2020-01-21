|Service:
|Private Memorial Service
|Name:
|Larry Damewood
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Gravity, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Advent Christian Church, Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the family, to be determined
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, private burial at a later date
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com