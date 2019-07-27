|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Larry McClintock
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 31, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 30, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the Essex Firefighters Association in Larry's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private Family Inurnment in the Franklin Grove Township Cemetery.
|Notes:
|Larry unexpectedly passed away on Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com