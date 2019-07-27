Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Larry McClintock
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Essex, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 31, 2019 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:St. John's Lutheran Church - Essex
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Visitation Start:6:00 pm
Visitation End:8:00 pm 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or to the Essex Firefighters Association in Larry's name.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Private Family Inurnment in the Franklin Grove Township Cemetery.
Notes:Larry unexpectedly passed away on Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com