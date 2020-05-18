Lavon E. Smail
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Lavon Estella (Archer) Smail 
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Maryville 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 20, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:open viewing at the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, May 19, 2020 
Visitation Start:12:00 PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:First Baptist Church, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Lavon passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com