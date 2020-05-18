|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Lavon Estella (Archer) Smail
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Maryville
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|open viewing at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|First Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Lavon passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Lavon E. Smail, 85, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
