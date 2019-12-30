Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Leah Mitchell
Pronunciation: 
Age:50
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 3, 2019
Time:1 PM
Location:Dallas Center Cemetery, Northeast of New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location:

Cummings Family Funeral Home - Bedford

Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 2, 2019
Visitation Start:4 PM
Visitation End:7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM
Memorials:May be directed to the family for a memorial to be established 
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home - Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  