|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Lee Roy Embree
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Emerson, IA
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday - August 9, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday - August 9, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|To American's Veterans care of the family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
