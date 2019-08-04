Lee Roy Embree
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Lee Roy Embree
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Emerson, IA
Previous:Tabor, IA
Day and Date:Friday - August 9, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday - August 9, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:To American's Veterans care of the family
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 