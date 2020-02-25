|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Leona Edith Coleman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Oakland
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Legacy Baptist Church (formerly the Oakland Congregational Church)
|Visitation Location:
|Legacy Baptist Church (formerly the Oakland Congregational Church)
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|Noon
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
