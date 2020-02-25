Service: Funeral
 Name: Leona Edith Coleman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 100
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Legacy Baptist Church (formerly the Oakland Congregational Church)
Visitation Location:  Legacy Baptist Church (formerly the Oakland Congregational Church)
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM
Visitation End: Noon
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com