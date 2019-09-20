Service: Funeral
Name: Leonard Carlson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 23, 2019
Time: 11 AM
Location: Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 22, 2 019
Visitation Start: 3 PM
Visitation End: 5 PM
Memorials: Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Red Oak Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com