|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Leonard Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 23, 2019
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 22, 2 019
|Visitation Start:
|3 PM
|Visitation End:
|5 PM
|Memorials:
|Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Red Oak Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com