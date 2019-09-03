Leonard Tyson
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Leonard "Len" Tyson
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 6, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 5, 2019 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA
Notes:

Len passed away August 31, 2019 at Tabor Manor.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com