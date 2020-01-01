|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Leota Garrison
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Ida Grove, IA
|Previous:
|Red Oak, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 7, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 7, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, IA
|Notes:
