Service:Graveside Service
Name:Leota Garrison 
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Ida Grove, IA
Previous:Red Oak, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, IA
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak.
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 7, 2020 
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:1:30 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, IA
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 