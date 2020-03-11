|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|LeRoy Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|LeRoy Johnson Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery with military rites
|Notes:
LeRoy passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
LeRoy Johnson, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
