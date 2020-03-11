Service:Funeral
Name:LeRoy Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 14, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 14, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:LeRoy Johnson Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery with military rites
Notes:

LeRoy passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

