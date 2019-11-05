Levajane Jorgensen
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Levajane Jorgensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 9, 2019
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Bible Baptist Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Bible Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 9, 2019
Visitation Start:9:30 AM
Visitation End:10:30 AM (One hour prior to service)
Memorials:Bible Baptist Church - Glenwood
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

Levajane passed away on November 2, 2019 at her home.  Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com