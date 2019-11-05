|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Levajane Jorgensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 9, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bible Baptist Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Bible Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 9, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM (One hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Bible Baptist Church - Glenwood
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Levajane passed away on November 2, 2019 at her home. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com