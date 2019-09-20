|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Linda Hepler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Previous:
|Marne, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 25
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 24
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Linda Hepler, 72, formerly of Marne, Iowa, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Avoca Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Linda’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.