Linda Hepler
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Linda Hepler
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From: 
Previous:Marne, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 25
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 24
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
Cemetery: 
Notes:Linda Hepler, 72, formerly of Marne, Iowa, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Avoca Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Linda’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.