|Service:
|Open Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Linda Jean Petersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Oakland, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
The family will not be present at any specific time.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limit of ten people allowed, at a time, inside the funeral home during the visitation.
