Service:Open Memorial Visitation
Name:Linda Jean Petersen
Age:70
From:Oakland, Iowa
Visitation Location:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 11, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:6:00 PM
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
The family will not be present at any specific time.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limit of ten people allowed, at a time,  inside the funeral home during the visitation.

www.riekenfuneralhome.com