Lois Brown
Buy Now
Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Lois Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ April 24, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:6:00 PM ~ Due to Covid-19 the family will not be present at visitation.  We ask that you make your visit brief and help us keep the occupancy of the building to 10 people.
Memorials:May be given in her name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Lois passed away late Tuesday evening at the Hospice Home in Creston.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324