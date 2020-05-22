Service:No Service 
Name:Lois E. Gossard
Age:97
From:Pickering, Missouri
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Notes:Lois Gossard has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held.