|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lois M. Fichter
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Randolph, IA
|Previous:
|
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 30, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 29, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Tabor Rescue Association OR Randolph United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Randolph, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
