Lois M. Fichter
Service:Funeral
Name:Lois M. Fichter
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Randolph, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 30, 2019
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, November 29, 2019
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:Tabor Rescue Association OR Randolph United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Randolph, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 