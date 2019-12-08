Service: Celebration Of Life
Name: Lorena Gray
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, December 13, 2019
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: to the family
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com