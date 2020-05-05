|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Lorene Briles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 P.M. Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended, BUT NOT REQUIRED, that all in attendance wear a face covering or mask.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation or public viewing
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|WesleyLife Good Samaritan Fund and/or WesleyLife Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Lorene Briles, 100, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
