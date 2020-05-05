Service:Funeral 
Name:Lorene Briles
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Des Moines, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, May 9, 2020
Time:1:00 P.M. Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended, BUT NOT REQUIRED, that all in attendance wear a face covering or mask.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:No visitation or public viewing
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:WesleyLife Good Samaritan Fund and/or WesleyLife Hospice
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, rural Adams County, Iowa
Notes:

