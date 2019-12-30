Service:Memorial 
Name:Lorna R. Glasgo
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 6, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:St. John's Lutheran Church ~ Essex
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Sunday, January 5, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
Visitation End:4:00 p.m.
Memorials:St. John's Lutheran Church, Essex Fire and Rescue, or the Essex Library
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Private Family Burial:Essex Cemetery at a later date
Notes:

Lorna passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.