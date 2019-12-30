|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Lorna R. Glasgo
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 6, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church ~ Essex
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Sunday, January 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. John's Lutheran Church, Essex Fire and Rescue, or the Essex Library
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Private Family Burial:
|Essex Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
Lorna passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.