|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Lorraine Larson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Stanton, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 3, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 2
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial contributions may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton Fire & Rescue or Stanton Senior Center
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com