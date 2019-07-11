|Service:
|Lorraine M. Mall
|84
|Ft. Myers, Florida
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Lorraine passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Hope Hospice Facility in Cape Coral, Florida.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.