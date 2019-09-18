|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Louise Larson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Seattle, WA
|Previous:
|Stanton, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 23, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Universitiy Unitarian Church, Oxfam America or Washington Environmental Council
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comFamily and friends may meet at the cemetery for the service.