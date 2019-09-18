Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Louise Larson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:82 
From:Seattle, WA 
Previous:Stanton, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, September 23, 2019 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Universitiy Unitarian Church, Oxfam America or Washington Environmental Council 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends may meet at the cemetery for the service. 