|Funeral
|Lucille Beth (Krause) Alff
|93
|Long-time resident of Lewis, IA
|Saturday, November 9, 2019
|2:30 p.m.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
|Memorials may be directed to the Lewis Oakwood Cemetery
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Burial will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
Lucille Beth (Krause) Alff, long-time Lewis resident, passed away November 6, 2019.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lucille’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.